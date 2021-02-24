Cyberpunk 2077's next major patch is delayed to March

Early this year, CD Projekt Red laid out their plans for releasing bug fixes and patches to Cyberpunk 2077 after its notably buggy launch in December. They've released one major update and some hotfixes so far, but there's been a new wrench in the system. Thanks in part to the recent cyber attack they were hit with, the next big patch is getting pushed back to late March, CDPR have announced today.

When CDPR originally shared their roadmap in January, they mentioned releasing the first Patch 1.1 with 1.2 to come "in the weeks after". Patch 1.1 landed on January 22nd, but 1.2 is going to take a few more weeks than planned.

"While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. "Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. "With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

The cyber attack they mention is the one from earlier this month in which CDPR receieved a ransom note from a group claiming to have obtained source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent. Last week, CDPR sent DMCA takedown notices to some Twitter users who'd posted links to a download of Gwent's source code.

You can keep an eye on Cyberpunk 2077's updates over on CDPR's site. Their plans are a bit less of a roadmap and more of a sketch, but they do establish the order CDPR are tackling things in. After this patch 1.2 they're planning to begin mixing additional improvements with those free Cyberpunk DLCs they'd been planning.

For what it's worth, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the RPS crew's favorite games of 2020 despite all the issues.