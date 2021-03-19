Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will stop police from appearing behind you

Night City contruction continues as CD Projekt Red plan another patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.2 isn't out yet, but CDPR have now detailed some of the issues that it'll tackle. There are some pretty familiar annoyances on the list, from cheaty police response times to vehicle handling woes. They've not specified when patch 1.2 will launch, but have previously announced plans to release it this month.

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, I saw plenty of clips of Night City police appearing magically behind players immediately after commiting a crime. I know it's the future and all, but that did seem a bit comically efficient. CDPR show off how the police response times will feel after the patch in this short clip.

This is an important step in addressing the behavior of the police in our game. It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players' backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported. We've also added a recon "drone" unit to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation.

You can spot that recon drone at work in the clip as well.

You'll also run into fewer vehicle mishaps after the update. CDPR explain that they've adjusted vehicle handling, a problem that came up often for players using a keyboard, they say. "We have added a Steering Sensitivity slider to the Options menu. This allows the steering speed for all vehicles and all input devices to be slowed down, without affecting the maximum turn radius." You'll also be able to more easily get your vehicle unstuck if you wind up beached on an obstacle.

Last up is the ability to turn off double tapping a movement key to dodge, which apparently had caused a number of players to dodge roll off of high places by accident. You can spot the rest of the specifics, and more demonstration videos, in CDPR's post.

What CDPR didn't get specific on was when this patch will actually go live. Due in part to the cyberattack against the studio's infrastructure in February, they delayed patch 1.2 to the second half of March. That's nowish, so presumably we can expect it pretty soon.