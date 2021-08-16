CD Projekt Red's plans to keep patching Cyberpunk 2077 this year continue with the upcoming 1.3 update. As they've done previously, CDPR have dished out a few indications of what changes are coming via some in-world news posts today. They're teasing some minimap updates, help with a tricky romance choice, and cheaper perk point refunds. These changes are "not the biggest ones and there’ll be more to come," CDPR say. They'll be showing off more of update 1.3 tomorrow. Here's a look at what they've shared so far in the meantime.

The cheeky news reports styled as if they've come from within Night City muddy the details of the patch a bit, but CDPR have included some videos and a couple developer quotes to help explain what they heck they mean when they say "fixers blame faulty navigation systems for compromising their operations, and therefore decided to issue an open letter to vehicle manufacturers." That's to do with Cyberpunk's minimap, you see.

Here's a side-by-side view of the minimap changes. It's a bit more zoomed out now, if you couldn't quite spot the difference. "With the new minimap system software update you are able to see more and navigate better," CDPR say. A bit, anyway.

Resetting V's perk points is another item on the agenda. That was already possible, but it came at a pretty hefty price. Changing your build will be a cheaper investment now. "For our players, this feature will mean safer experimentation with builds," CDPR explain. "It is easily accessible and affordable for everyone, so there is no need to hesitate while investing in particular perks."

Their in-world explainer mentions that "personal coaching" can't fix everything and you'll still need to pay attention to which attributes you unlock. For a refresher on how attributes, skills, and perks intersect, here's our best Cyberpunk 2077 builds guide. How's that for personal coaching?

Last up on today's short list of teasers is CDPR helping you choose between those two romantic encounters with dolls at the Clouds dollhouse during the Automatic Love quest. The portraits for your two choices Skye and Angel stay on screen a while longer now to help you remember who's who.

That's about all for today, though you can read the Night City-fied version of those changes in CDPR's post if you like. Additional details are coming tomorrow during CDPR's livestream on Twitch starting at 5pm BST (9am PDT) tomorrow, August 17th. Since these are not the largest changes planned for 1.3, they say, presumably the bigguns will get shown off then, and explained in a bit more plain language in those patch notes to follow.

Still yet to come on CDPR's timeline for Cyberpunk 2077 are the free DLCs they've been talking about and the new-gen console upgrade. They said earlier this year that multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 is no longer their next big project and that they plan to continue simultaneous development on the Cyberpunk and Witcher series.