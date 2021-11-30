Cyberpunk 2077's next major update is due in early 2022

As CD Projekt Red continue to fix up their fancy-but-oh-so-flawed futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077, they've confirmed that we should expect a "major update" next year, by the end of March. CDPR had previously said Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen console update would be out by then, but confirming another big patch for everyone then too is news. Not big news, but welcome news, especially considering how many new players the game has picked up since going half-price in Black Friday sales.

"We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms," CD Projekt Group president Adam Kiciński said in the business blast. "There is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion."

He also noted that they are "[carrying] on with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams." They announced plans to shift to parallel game development back in March, simultaneously working on both their RPG series. Their new plans also involve not starting marketing until closer to launch (quite sensible), so it might be a while before we learn more about what they're up to.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still half-price for a few short hours longer in the GOG Black Friday sale, while it's half-price in the Steam Autumn Sale for another day-and-a-bit.

The game seems to have picked up a lot of new players during the sales. Its 25,000-odd new player reviews on Steam within the past 30 days together are 83% positive, higher than its overall rating."

"You can't imagine what it means to me," 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko tweeted in response to the new positive reviews.

Adam Kiciński recently told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita that he belived in the long term, Cyberpunk 2077 would be perceived as a very good game and sell for years.

Players who didn't buy the game at launch came in with full awareness of what the game was and wasn't, and any disappointment in that had plenty of time to die down. The game's had a number of large bug-fixing patches since then, too. Yet another case where it seems better to wait before buying a big new game.