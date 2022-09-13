Cyberpunk: Edgerunners finally slides its futuristic motorbike onto Netflix today

Anime show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is streaming on Netflix from today, more than two years after the big tudum and Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt announced they were working together. The show may have hit whatever the 21st century equivalent of airwaves is and become a tangible piece of media to consume now, but CD Projekt have confirmed in an earnings call that they’re still “fully committed” to continuing with the Cyberpunk IP. I can’t believe I just typed the term IP.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' most recent trailer is quite NSFW.

Edgerunners is a ten-episode show about David, a lad who suffers a tragedy that motivates him to become one of the titular techno-mercenaries. He teams up with a ragtag band of nogoodniks to survive on the streets of Night City, the very same place inhabited by Cyberpunk 2077’s V and their mates. Some of them even make cameos. Netflix and CD Projekt tasked Kill La Kill and Darling In The Franxx animators Studio Trigger to create Edgerunners and, if you’re familiar with Trigger and their cyber-broom, you can really tell.

CD Projekt revealed an Edgerunners-themed free update for Cyberpunk 2077 last week. They showed off a trailer for the first, and only, Keanu-starring expansion for the game too, Phantom Liberty. Isn’t that a Metal Gear game? Anyway, CD Projekt’s vice president of business development, Michał Nowakowski, said during a streamed earnings call last week that the company are “fully, totally committed” to more Cyberpunk (thanks IGN). That’s despite only developing just the single major expansion for the game.

"We’ve put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now – with new stories, new experiences, new content, basically," Nowakowski said. "Not just the video game format... In terms of expansions, there’s just going to be one major expansion. However, there’s going to be new stuff in the future."

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is streaming on Netflix now. I know, because I cheekily checked on my phone. It starts in Japanese with subs so you don’t have to change anything.