If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dark Souls 3’s PC servers are back online after seven months of downtime

FromSoft still working on the other games in the series
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Dark Souls 3's PC servers have been restored seven months after they were disabled due to security risks.

Elden Ring devs FromSoftware have restored the PC multiplayer servers for Dark Souls 3, the studio has announced today. Servers were disabled for all Dark Souls games in January following the discovery of a security vulnerability that could affect anyone playing Dark Souls 3 online. Today’s restoration marks the first step in getting multiplayer back on track for the series on PC.

Watch on YouTube
Find out what Ed's favourite thing in Elden Ring is.

FromSoft made the announcement on Dark Souls 3’s Steam Events page, and on Twitter, apologising for the long wait. It’s been seven months since the RCE security exploit, which Ed reported on back then, was discovered. The vulnerability acted like a back door into players computers, which is obviously a Very Bad Thing indeed. It affected all the Dark Souls games, but just on PC. Console players were safe. Thankfully, the exploit was discovered by someone who decided to raise the alarm rather than take advantage of the situation.

“Please accept our humble appreciation for those still waiting as we work to restore servers for other games in the series,” FromSoft’s Yasuhiro Kitao tweeted today. “Thank you for your continued support.” Needless to say, people started to praise the sun very quickly after the announcement, as you'd expect from the Dark Souls community. Others suggested that Elden Ring sales “must be drying up”.

Dark Souls 3 is on Steam for £40/$60/€60. I’ll let you know if more games in the series have their servers restored.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch