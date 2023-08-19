Dave The Diver's button mashing is now optional - among many other improvements

Dave The Diver teased its coming update a couple of weeks ago, and it's here now. It focuses on resolving quality-of-life issues in the sushi restaurant 'em up, such as making the UI larger and allowing players to eliminate button-mashing.

Dave The Diver's update teaser video.

Reeling in fish you've gored with your harpoon in Dave The Diver normally means hammering a button, which is both noisy and, given you do it hundreds of times, somewhat tedious. As of this update, you can now automate the process with a single push of a button by flipping a switch in the settings. Bliss.

The UI has been made larger, making better use of previously empty space on PC screens, but also making text easier to read for players on small screens like the Steam Deck. Other UI tweaks include being able to sort your inventory by acquired date, weight, name, rank and amount.

There's plenty more to find in the full patch notes, where anything you might not have reached in-game is hidden behind spoiler text. Tweaks include better controls, more colour blind-friendly designs, re-balanced operation costs and weapons, and much more.

RPS hasn't reviewed Dave The Diver yet, because there are too many games, but Sin had fun with it in early access back in 2022.