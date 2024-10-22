Dave The Diver's creator wants to make games about Dave's backstory and explore different genres

Dave The Diver is getting a story DLC and, possibly, more games set in the same universe. This comes from an interview with developer Mintrocket's new CEO Jaeho Hwang, who spoke to VGC at Gamescom Asia about their plans to expand Dave and his diving. A future Dave may not even dive, but like, connive. Keep a beehive alive. Jive. Collect tithe.

Hwang says that "besides the story DLC" that they're working on "right now", they also "want to make separate games about each character to show how they met, what they did before coming to the Blue Hole". On this note, Hwang goes on to mention that they'd explore Dave in different genres and settings, perhaps giving him a backstory and profession.

It seems like Hwang's taken by Cobra, DTD's retired arms dealer who was from a previous project of his, "Evil Factory". He says he'd love to tell Cobra's type of story in other games. Honestly, I think the idea of a DTD sequel being a prequel, or starring an entirely new character sounds like a much better idea than slapping a "2" on its end. I'd want to see the resource management, mini-game hybrid applied to a different activity. Dave being some tornado chaser who gathers scrap to make his car more resistant to storms. Maybe the backstory of Bancho the sushi chef, as we chart his success through culinary school.

Image credit: Mintrocket

Elsewhere in the interview, Hwang mentions that he'd like to keep Mintrocket a small outfit despite DTD's immense success. The reason being that it's easier to communicate if you're not some enormous team of hundreds of developers with a frightening amount of hierarchical systems in place.

I gave DTD a go when it first popped off a while back, but I never quite got the bug for it. I liked its variety and I liked the rhythm of gathering stuff, then using that stuff to serve sushi and make money. I just needed a little more from it? To the point where I just stopped playing and never went back. I'm afraid I can't pinpoint what that "little more" is right now, but if you had a similar experience, maybe you can articulate it better than I can in the comments below.

If you haven't yet played Dave The Diver, you can find it over on Steam.