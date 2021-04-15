Days Gone looks better on PC - visually, at least

Sony announced earlier this year that more first-party exclusives would be headed to PC later this year, with the zombie 'em up Days Gone being the first to arrive in spring. Now we have a specific date, May 18th, and a trailer that details the features being added to the PC version.

The PC port seems mainly to be bringing graphical bells and whistles of the kind you'd hope for. It can run at 4K, it's got ultrawide monitor support, an unlocked framerate, higher detail and longer draw distances, and support for keyboards and different controllers.

Horizon: Zero Dawn was the first game Sony ported to PC and its launch didn't go smoothly, with crashes, a jerky framerate and bugs such as Aloy getting trapped as a child forever.

Port problems aside, Horizon: Zero Dawn is at least a great game. Days Gone wasn't as well received upon its original console release - and its sad husband zombie slashing certainly looks like a dirge in the trailer above. A pretty dirge.

That mixed reception is apparently why Bend Studio aren't working on a Days Gone 2. A report last week at Bloomberg said that Days Gone 2 was pitched to Sony but rejected, and instead Bend have been assigned to work with Naughty Dog on a multiplayer game and new Uncharted sequels.

You may now commence writing "Bloodborne on PC when?" in the comments below.