D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister has left early access

You ever just wanna mash your tabletop right into your computer? You're having a delightful session of Dungeons & Dragons, but man, you wish you could just watch it virtually rather than have to make up all these call images in your brain. If that's the case, D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister might be the game for you. Developed by Tactical Adventures, it left early access today, and invites players into a fantasy world based on the D&D 5e ruleset.

"In Solasta, you take control of four heroes, each with unique skills that complement one another," developers Tactical Adventures say. "Every hero expresses themselves in the adventure, making each action and dialog choice a dynamic part to the story. Players will create their heroes just as they would in a pen-and-paper game by choosing their race, class, personality and rolling for their stats."

Like a typical pen and paper adventure, you'll be rolling dice and exploring dungeons, looting your heart out and fighting beasties in turn-based combat. It has a story campaign to play through, as well as an in-game Dungeon Maker if you fancy creating your own dungeons to drag pals around.

Tactical Adventures licensed the Dungeons & Dragons 5e ruleset from Wizards Of The Coast to make this game, so it's about as close to virtual table topping as a game could get. Judging from Steam reviews, Solasta works in those 5e rules really well too, with some players saying it's better than Larian's Baldur's Gate 3. That intrigues me because I bounced off of BG3, but I do love a bit of D&D, so perhaps Solasta will be more up my alley.

Nat (RPS in peace) tried out a demo of the game back in 2019, admired how much Solasta felt like "watching a group of dorky pals dressed up to LARP in the nearby woods". She thought the voice acting was a little iffy, but forgivable given the game was pretty fun.

Solasta: Crown Of The Magister has left early access, and you can buy it on Steam and GOG for £25/€32/$32. It's also out on Xbox Game Pass for PC.