If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Island 2 has been delayed yet again, but only by 3 months

After 8 years of previous delays
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A bloated zombie from Dead Island 2, covered in what seem to be pustules, stands in the back of a burger restaurant, still wearing part of the uniform

Following a nearly decade-long tradition, Dead Island 2 has been delayed. The co-op zombie smasher has slipped from its intended February 3rd 2023 release date and will now target release on April 28th 2023.

Following a more modern tradition, developers Dambusters revealed the news on Twitter with a JPG that's difficult to read and has no alt text:

"The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are," says the message. "The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we're going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we're proud to launch. For those of you who've been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us."

The announcement also brings news that there will be a Dead Island 2 showcase on December 6th, with "new trailer and gameplay" posted to the Dead Island Twitch and YouTube channels.

Ed had a chance to play Dead Island 2 at Gamescom earlier this year, and enjoyed his time with it. Surprisingly, Ed found it felt like a polished continuation of the ideas set out when I first played Dead Island 2 back in 2014.

Watch on YouTube

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch