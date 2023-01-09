If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Space 2 is being given away free with the Dead Space remake on Steam

The 2011 sequel isn't being included with the new game on other storefronts

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Dead Space 2

There’s only a few weeks until EA Motive’s reimagining of the original Dead Space stalks onto PC, but anyone pre-ordering the game on Steam will also nab a copy of Dead Space 2. This seems to be exclusive to Valve’s storefront, as the Epic Games Store isn’t listing the offer on their pre-order page for the Dead Space remake. Oh, and even though Dead Space 2’s been available for more than a decade you’ll have to wait until the Dead Space remake goes live to play your complimentary copy.

Watch on YouTube
Motive's Dead Space remake has a few surprises of its own.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the Dead Space remake before the Dead Space 2 giveaway became a thing then don’t fret, you’ll still receive the game. The remake brings the original Dead Space in line with its sequels by giving protagonist and armoured engineer Isaac Clarke a voice, unlike the 2008 version. Playing through the Dead Space remake and rolling straight into Dead Space 2 and 3 might feel less jarring in that sense. There'll be more than a decade’s worth of graphical changes to account for between the remake and the sequel, though.

Motive say they’re trying to capture the survival horror atmosphere of the original Dead Space with their remake, but they’re adding in a few twists of their own. One of these is something called the Intensity Director, which creative lead Roman Campos-Oriola detailed back in October. This is meant to unsettle you as you ramble with Isaac around the hulking abandoned spaceframe of the USG Ishimura, throwing random Necromorph enemies at you or setting off environmental effects. The Intensity Director’s mostly intended for times you’re revisiting areas of the now freely roamable Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 27th for £50/$60/€60. It’ll also arrive on PS5 and Xbox One Series consoles then, too.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch