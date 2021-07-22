It's official: Dead Space is getting a remake

Well looky here, the rumours were true. At the very end of tonight's EA Play Live stream, the publishers revealed that a Dead Space remake is in the works at Motive Studio (who previously made Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Battlefront 2). It looks terrifying, it looks great, and it looks like I will not be playing it in a room by myself. Get a load of the teaser trailer below.

Not much has been revealed about this Dead Space reboot yet, short of the fact it actually exists. However, on the official Dead Space Twitter account they have confirmed it's a remake.

"Dismember your worst nightmare - limb by limb," they say. "Revisit the first Dead Space, rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studio."

In a press release, EA say: "Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship."

The Dead Space remaster is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in the future. No news on a release date just yet, but you can check out the website for more info.

At the moment, it seems it's just the first Dead Space being remade. That much is evident from the charming "cut off their limbs" blood-graffiti splattered on the wall in that teaser. But with the success of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, I do wonder if they'll end up re-releasing the whole Dead Space trilogy in some form. We'll have to wait to find out, I suppose.