The Yervha: how to beat Deathloop's fiendish trivia machine

What are the correct answers to the Yervha's questions in Deathloop? The Yervha, a.k.a. Queen of Riddles, is a trivia machine in Deathloop. If you can answer all 10 of its questions correctly you'll win a prize! A very modest prize, but a prize nonetheless. And who doesn't love a good trivia challenge? You certainly seem to, since you're here!

The Yervha's questions are all about the lore of Deathloop, focusing on the history of Blackreef, the AEON Program, and the Visionaries. It's a multiple choice quiz, but just to make things a bit more difficult, there are eight possible answers to each question and you lose if you get even one of them wrong. This makes it difficult to brute-force a win, so you'll need to dig deep into your lore documents (or read this guide) if you want to beat the machine.

Since this guide contains trivia answers to questions about Deathloop's lore, expect spoilers both for the quiz and the overall story.

The Yervha: all correct answers

It's possible to solve the answers to all of the Yervha's questions by paying careful attention to Deathloop's lore documents. But as you'll see, the wording on some of the Yervha's questions is pretty obscure, and working out which bit of flowery prose is the correct answer can still be tough.

Below are all correct answers to the Yervha's questions. Note that the 10 questions are given in a random order, but the answers to each question are numbered and always appear in the same sequence.

Question Correct Answer AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world's greatest beauty. What seeks the Program? [3] The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment. The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the peculiar names that grace them? [5] They date back to a lost fishing colony. Before AEON's arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from slumber? [2] Colt Vahn and Egor Serling, on a voyage of discovery. Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island's myriad other artistic pursuits? [7] The nose, chin, and eyes of Charlie Montague. Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise? [3] Operation Horizon. From what seed did AEON spring? [6] The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Serling, and Dr Wenjie Evans. Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A Veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts? [4] The Great Beyond. Karl's Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON's arrival? [3] A military air base. Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name? [8] Coastal coral formations. The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs? [7] Dr Wenjie Evans personally engineered each one.

What is the reward for beating the Yervha?

Upon answering all 10 questions correctly and winning the quiz, a few items will drop into the dispensing tray on the machine. Your prize is randomised, but will usually be made up of low-tier weapons and trinkets. Hey, I did say it was a modest reward.

So what's the point of playing the Yervha then? Well, it's fun if you're the sort of person who loves a geeky pub quiz, plus putting it all together can help your understanding of the game's story. And for the completionists out there, The Yervha is also one of five games-within-a-game you need to beat in Deathloop in order to unlock the achievement "A Charlie Montague Game".

Where can you find the Yervha in Deathloop?

The Yervha is located in Karl's Bay and can be visited at any time of day once you can access that location. In order to do this, you just need to have finished the tutorial mission "The Longest Day" and its follow-up Arsenal Lead "Ubiquity".

You'll find the Queen of Riddles building on what passes for the main street in Karl's Bay. It's quite a small building, but hard to miss for a couple of reasons. Its next-door neighbour is a taller building clad with TVs displaying images of giant eyeballs; and the Yervha itself is housed in a shack with giant arrows pointing to the entrance and "Queen of Riddles" written on the front wall.

Depending on what time of day you visit, there might be Eternalists in the building, so proceed with caution and take them out if need be before settling in for a good old-fashioned pub quiz trivia machine.

