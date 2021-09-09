Deathloop system requirements confirmed, along with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support

Deathloop, or Deeaaaaaaathlooooooooooop as it’s called in the absolute banger of a theme song, has some official PC system requirements out ahead of release on September 14th. In a blog post, publishers Bethesda have also detailed some of the PC-only graphics settings you’ll be able to tinker with, while confirming support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech.

Unlike Diablo 2: Resurrected, Deathloop will launch with full support for ultrawide 21:9 monitors as well. Be warned, though, if you intend to play on resolutions higher than 1080p – while not unreasonable, Bethesda’s listed requirements are on the steeper side. Even the minimum specs for Arkane’s remarkably fashionable time looper-shooter ask for an Intel Core i5-8400 and 12GB – 12GB! – of system RAM.

Behold the full list, which is separated into three quality tiers:

Deathloop minimum specs (1080p / 30fps with Low settings)

OS – 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM – 12GB

Storage – 30GB available (HDD or SDD)

GPU - Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX - Version 12

Deathloop recommended specs (1080p / 60fps with High settings)

OS – 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM – 16GB

Storage – 30GB available (SDD)

GPU - Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX - Version 12

Deathloop Ultra 4K specs (4K / 60fps with Ultra settings)

OS – 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – Intel Core i9-10900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

RAM - 16GB

Storage – 30GB available (SDD)

GPU - Nvidia RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX - Version 12

Note: Because I'm a meat-handed idiot, this article original showed the minimum and Ultra 4K requirements the wrong way round. Sorry!

Deathloop’s system requirements are certainly a big ask, though if you’re playing at higher resolution you could wring out some extra frames with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). This is something of a simplified, more GPU-agnostic alternative to Nvidia DLSS: an anti-aliasing system that renders games at a lower-than-native resolution, then applies an upscaling algorithm and sharpening filter to make it look like it’s running at your monitor’s usual res. Although it doesn’t have the AI-assisted brainpower of DLSS, meaning it can't always match Nvidia's tech on image quality, FSR has proven capable of boosting frame rates in the games it’s been supported in so far. Hopefully Deathloop can make good use of it as well.

Us PC lot can also take advantage of a decent handful of graphics options. Besides ultrawide support, Deathloop will feature the following advanced settings:

Adjustable Field of View (65 to 110 degrees)

Texture Details

Model Details

Shadow Details

Water Details

Terrain Details

Decal Details

Ambient Occlusion

Sun Shadows

Post-Process Anti-Aliasing

TWAA Sharpness

Sharpness Post Process

Camera Motion Blur

Bloom (yes/no)

Depth of Field (yes/no)

Lens Flare (yes/no)

Light Shafts (yes/no)

It also looks like you can adjust the amount of head bob, should Colt’s neck feel a little too spring-loaded for your tastes, and toggle the size of subtitles between three different sizes – a nice accessibility touch.

In hindsight it’s not terribly surprising that Arkane has made another hardware-testing adventure; just as Katharine upgraded her PC for Alan Wake, I remember slamming in a new GTX 1080 and immediately checking to see if it could smooth out Dishonored 2. But enough about how it might run – go check out Imogen’s Deathloop preview to learn more about how it plays, and stay tuned for our full review coming soon.