Exactly one month after launch, Deathloop received its "first major game update" last night. Along with (hopefully?) fixing lingering issues with stuttering framerates, it has added DLSS support to give Nvidia folks a big FPS boost, fixed some crashes and other bugs, including a nasty one where a bad menu option would reset Colt's progress, and generally improved things. And this is the point where I think I'll finally play the game.

A wee hotfix patch in September tried to tackle stuttering, but apparently a secondary issue persisted. Now, I think it's gone? I see a lot of happy players on forums.

As for DLSS, that's Nvidia's fancy tech which can run the game in a lower resolution for big performance boosts then use 'deep learning' to upscale it with surprisingly little loss in image quality. You need a GeForce RTX 20XX cards or newer, mind. As someone whose GeForce is just too old, I am well jel when others are casually offered the option of a huge FPS boost from a mere patch. Deathloop already supported AMD's counterpart, FidelityFX, so now everyone's happy. Except me.

It was a shame to see the PC version of Deathloop suffer irritating technical troubles at launch because I've heard the game's a good'un. Our Deathloop review called it "A time-looping shooter with funny dialogue and a very powerful boot, where stealth is just the thing that goes wrong before a good fight." Brendy has also pleaded for you to try the multiplayer, while Nic Reuben has celebrated being petty and vindictive in Colt's murders.

The patch is 11GB on PC so ooft, get your Steam puffing away. and Bethesda's blog post also has details on a PlayStation patch, while your PC patch notes are right here: