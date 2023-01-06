If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deathverse: Let It Die servers are getting suspended in July

Not quite dead

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
Deathverse: Let It Die screenshot of a lady with golden arms posing in front of the camera

Every week I seem to hear about another battle royale I never knew existed. This week it's Deathverse: Let It Die, a free-to-play spin-off of Suda51’s free-to-play hack and slasher Let It Die. Alas, I won’t have much time to check this one out. Deathverse: Let It Die is suspending its servers indefinitely on July 18th while the devs work to redevelop the multiplayer brawler.

Watch on YouTube

Deathverse: Let It Die only came out last October, but developer Supertrick Games admit the server’s suspension is partly due to the ongoing technical issues they've been facing. “There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag,” they said. “While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems.”

Once servers have been suspended, the team will then focus on re-developing the game, with the hope of releasing it again at some point in the future so that the existing community can “enjoy the game alongside many more new players.” It’s not clear at the moment what else will change when Deathverse eventually returns, though.

Despite being a free-to-play game at its core, Deathverse does also let players buy in-game currency known as Death Metal. Sales of Death Metal will end on February 7th, but you’ll still be able to use what you've purchased until the servers properly close on July 18th. Season 2 additions, including its new weapons and cup tournament matches, will still be coming to the game, but new Season 3 content will only be “partially released.” The team had previously teased a new hunter and a Duo Deathmatch mode for Season 3, but there’s no word on which additions are still incoming.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch