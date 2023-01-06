Deathverse: Let It Die servers are getting suspended in July

Every week I seem to hear about another battle royale I never knew existed. This week it's Deathverse: Let It Die, a free-to-play spin-off of Suda51’s free-to-play hack and slasher Let It Die. Alas, I won’t have much time to check this one out. Deathverse: Let It Die is suspending its servers indefinitely on July 18th while the devs work to redevelop the multiplayer brawler.

Deathverse: Let It Die only came out last October, but developer Supertrick Games admit the server’s suspension is partly due to the ongoing technical issues they've been facing. “There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag,” they said. “While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems.”

Once servers have been suspended, the team will then focus on re-developing the game, with the hope of releasing it again at some point in the future so that the existing community can “enjoy the game alongside many more new players.” It’s not clear at the moment what else will change when Deathverse eventually returns, though.

Despite being a free-to-play game at its core, Deathverse does also let players buy in-game currency known as Death Metal. Sales of Death Metal will end on February 7th, but you’ll still be able to use what you've purchased until the servers properly close on July 18th. Season 2 additions, including its new weapons and cup tournament matches, will still be coming to the game, but new Season 3 content will only be “partially released.” The team had previously teased a new hunter and a Duo Deathmatch mode for Season 3, but there’s no word on which additions are still incoming.