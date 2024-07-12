Deck-building space sim Breachway re-emerges from warp with an August early access release date

In theory I'm down to review Breachway, a roguelike deck-building space sim which is sort of FTL but 3D and with cards. The second I wrested this privilege from Ed Thorn's resentful fingers, however, developers Edgeflow Studio and publishers Hooded Horse delayed the early access release. Perhaps this reflects Hooded Horse's atypically forgiving, when-it's-ready approach to game publishing. Or perhaps they just hate me and wish to deny me things that might bring me pleasure. It matters not, because the game now has a new early access release date - 30th August 2024 via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Catch a celebratory trailer below.

I enjoyed Breachway's demo, which is still available on Steam - hence, badgering Edders for the review. The game puts you in charge of a single ship and crew, following starlanes from event node to event node, as you join a galaxy-wide search for a mysterious "Signal". Battles cut together close-ups of opposing ships in a way reminiscent of Nude Maker and Platinum's 2009 DS game Infinite Space. To some degree, it's just celestial set dressing for the straightforward reality of playing cards to attack and defend your health bar, but it's swish.

Here's what you can expect in the early access build to begin with.

Four ship types, each with their own layouts, synergies, bonuses, and initial faction standings. Multiple types of combat systems to wield in tense turn-based combat, from lasers and missiles to flak and railguns, and even hacking! A large collection of over 200 cards to discover to enhance your modules and fine-tune your loadout. Unique characters to recruit to your crew, with special abilities to deploy in combat. A galaxy map with two regions with their own events, enemy types, and boss encounters. Use the fuel system to reach difficult areas, and be wary of environmental hazards that will affect combat! Four fully fleshed-out factions, each with their own associated events and allegiances. Meta progression between runs - unlockable ship bonuses, modules, and ship variants. Space stations, missions, items, random events, and more!

Inasmuch as Breachway has a game it must dogfight for my affections, it's probably Cobalt Core, which we did a whole Game Club month on during the Silver Age of RPS when Katharine "Ironsides" Castle sat the editor's chair. They complement each other pretty well, mind you. Breachway is the more serious piece of storytelling, for people who want to lose themselves in the space opera, while Cobalt Core has Pong-style manouevres and talking animals.