Deedlit In Wonder Labyrinth is the Castlevania-like I've been waiting for

Deedlit In Wonder Labyrinth is the Castlevania-like I've been waiting forSymphony Of The Night fans, take note
Reader, I have a confession. I have never played an early access game. I don't have a good reason for it. I've just never felt tempted to jump into a game before it's finished. Heck, I don't even buy episodic games before they're done, as I much prefer to wolf things down in one go than suffer the long wait until the next instalment. Until now, that is. Last week, I finally bit the bullet and bought Deedlit In Wonder Labyrinth, an early access Castlevania-like by tiny Japanese studios Team Ladybug and Why So Serious? that's based on the Record Of Lodoss War anime. You might recognise the former developer as the maker of Touhou Luna Nights, and Deedlit has a very similar vibe. It's a gorgeous homage to the 2D Castlevania and Metroid games of yore, while also incorporating some shump-elements to give it some extra zing. And it's properly great.
