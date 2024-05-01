Deep Rock Galactic Season 5 has you plunge to new depths with "Drillevators"

We learned a bit about Deep Rock Galactic's upcoming Season 5 update a few weeks ago, and now we know a bit more thanks to a Ghost Ship dev stream. Not only has it gifted us details on the new mission type and the new season event, it's also given us an idea of when we might see Season 6 emerge. I suppose you could liken the stream to a bushy Dwarven beard, from which the devs pluck out announcements like it's show and tell. And the show and tell is set in a dingy mine. And there are multiple pints involved.

Alright so, Deep Rock's new mission type is called "Deep Scan" and it involves locating a new resource: Morkite Seeds. They're encased in Morkite Geodes, found "deeper within Hoxxes". You'll need to locate the geodes, get down to them, extract the Morkite seeds, and get back alive. The "get down to them" part involves mission control sending an enormous Drillevator your way, which you'll ride down as it alerts the local Glyphid population. To get back up? You'll pop on Mark II Jet Boots and hoof it.

As for that new season event, it involves mysterious Core Stones. They're purple and glowy, which suggests that extracting them will involve something bad happening. All we can say for sure right now is that this is almost certainly the case. "Let's hope extracting it is as easy as it seems", say the devs, innocently.

Twelve new Overclocks are on the way, too. Highlights include one that turns the pump action shotgun into a 6-gauge monster capable of "punching through multiple enemies", and a special choke for the flamethrower that lets it spew a horizontal wave of flame by holding reload.

For the sturdiest dwarves, the new Hazard 5+ difficulty can be unlocked via "an assignment". And new mission warnings and mutations should make things even more brutal. There's one called "Blood Sugar" that fills caves with airborne toxins that constantly drain your health and makes dead Glyphids drop your only means of healing up.

Previously, the devs said that Deep Rock Galactic's next season, Season 6, would drop after their roguelike Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core launched into early access. This is still the case, except that Rogue Core's now due sometime after its closed alpha in "Q1 of 2025", meaning that Season 6 is a fair ways off. They attribute this to development of both games being tricky to balance, which is fair enough! "A wise philosopher once said: Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing".

There is so much more. Too much for this news post, but you can read all of Season 5's many additions over on the Steam announcement.