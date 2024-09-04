Deeply destructive driving game Deliver At All Costs will see you smashing 1950s America to pieces

It is 1959. The cold war is in full swing, television is taking over, and environments have just become fully destructible. What a time to be alive. Deliver At All Costs is a chaotic courier sim set in those heady days that sees the player barrelling around a "semi-open" US town as they take on absurd odd jobs. "From delivering a giant flailing Marlin, to the disposal of an atomic bomb teetering on the edge of explosion," say the developers, "always expect the unexpected." It's maybe best understood by witnessing the moment in the trailer below where the player drifts right through a menswear store, bringing the whole building down. Yep, that looks like a good time.

Your demolitionist misdeeds will cause some trouble with the law and local townsfolk, it seems. "They will respond to your actions in the most unpredictable of ways," say the developers. It's being made by Swedish studio Far Out Games, a band of students who formed a studio some years back to "turn our school project into our dream game" and are now being published by Konami. Good work, young 'uns.

There's a tale to go with it all. You play as delivery boy Winston Green, who's described as a "down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past". It's suggested that there'll be some intrigue as his cargo gets wackier and wackier, and the idyllic town of St Monique starts to give up her secrets.

I think my favourite feature is how the citizens you've annoyed hang onto the back and sides of your vehicle with their legs flailing as the player takes another hard corner. Gee whiz, they sure are upset. You'll be able to leave your car and wander around on Winston's legs, GTA style, and you can unlock character upgrades like a useful bicycle. Your car can also get totalled (as seen in the trailer when the player gets badly bashed by boulder) but you'll have a means of reclaiming it.

It seems part Crazy Taxi, part old-school GTA. As someone who recently rediscovered the joys of absolutely caning it around in an old banger in Wreckfest (one of our best racing games), I can get behind a little more vehicular destruction. There's no release date just yet, but we'll let you know.