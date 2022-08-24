If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deliver Us Mars rocks up with a new story trailer

Her daddy has told her to go
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Space adventure sequel Deliver Us Mars releases on PC on February 2nd, 2023.

I just answered the door to a delivery person but they didn’t have the planet I was expecting. That’d be publisher Frontier Foundry, who shared another look at the recently delayed sci-fi space adventure Deliver Us Mars this evening as part of Gamescom's Future Games Show. I thought there’d be more imposing planetary locales to navigate in this sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, and there are, but I wasn’t prepared for a whole bunch of astronauts running about being dramatic. Clue yourself in on what’s happening on Mars by watching the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Deliver Us Mars tasks you with retrieving stolen technology that could save the Earth. Oh, and finding your missing dad.

The game had been scheduled to arrive in September, but was delayed last week until February 2023. This time around, Deliver Us Mars stars a few more faces than the first game did. Frontier say the game features a “full cast of motion-captured actors”, and it’s surprising to see multiple people who aren’t vaguely person-shaped holographic voice logs. A pleasant surprise, though.

In Deliver Us The Moon, you could travel to Earth’s largest natural satellite solo. Mars is much farther away though, so it makes sense you’d need to assemble a posse to get there. It seems like space-protagonist Kathy Johanson has her work cut out for her, what with having to travel to the Red Planet to find the tech needed to save Earth and cheekily try to find her missing dad, Isaac, at the same time after a mysterious transmission suggests he, somehow, might be trapped there. She’ll need to contend with the other people around her too.

Deliver Us Mars is set on a much bigger world than its predecessor, and I’m looking forward to cracking out my Lara Croft hand axes to clamber up the colossal cliffs of Valles Marineris and do some sick doughnuts in my rover in the Martian dust. Part of the joy of Deliver Us The Moon was in pretending there was more beyond the limited environments you were able to explore, so I’m pleased there appears to be more to its sequel.

Deliver Us Mars releases on PC on February 2nd, 2023. You can find it on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30, but there’s a 10% discount until two weeks after the game launches.

For more Gamescom coverage, be sure to check out our Gamescom 2022 hub for all the latest news, impressions from the show floor and more.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch