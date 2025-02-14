Dell has slashed the price on this excellent Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor, now down to just $200

Dell is currently offering an excellent 27-inch Alienware gaming monitor for just $200 in its latest round of discounts ready for Presidents Day.

The Alienware 27 QHD (AW2724DM) is a solid option for those looking for a balance between performance and price. With a 27-inch Fast IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, it offers smooth gameplay and clear visuals without pushing into premium pricing territory. Right now, it's available for $199.99, down from $380.

So is the monitor worth it at this price? Most definitely, in my humble opinion. The QHD resolution (2560x1440) provides a good middle ground between detail and performance, making it a suitable choice for a range of gaming PCs. It also supports both G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a more stable experience.

The monitor's color accuracy and brightness levels, with a 600-nit peak brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio, ensure vibrant visuals, though it isn’t a top-tier HDR display. Its adjustable stand (tilt, swivel, height, and pivot) adds ergonomic flexibility for different setups.

It’s a fairly similar deal to one we highlighted yesterday, with the LG 27GP850-B UltraGear 27-inch also down to just $200 at Amazon, albeit with delayed delivery. With this Alienware monitor, you’re getting just a good deal, but with delivery much faster.

Otherwise, you can also pick up a Dell G2725D 27-inch QHD gaming monitor as well for just $129.99 at Amazon today as well. If you're looking for something that bit more premium, there's also the Alienware AW2725DF OLED Quantom-Dot gaming monitor, currently down to $649.99 at Amazon as well (was $899.99). There aren't any equivalent deals for those in the UK right now, with the LG UltraGear monitor still listed at RRP for £299 for us Brits, but I'll keep you updated if anything changes.