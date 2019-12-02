Grab this bargain-tastic 144Hz G-Sync Compatible monitor for just $99

Deals hunters, the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal has arrived, as Dell has just slashed $200 off its 144Hz, G-Sync-enabled S2419HGF display, taking its price down to a mere $99. That's the cheapest price I've ever seen for a 24in, 144Hz, G-Sync Compatible monitor, so fill your boots, monitor deals fans, because I doubt this bargain will be around for long.

The deal has just gone live over on Dell's Cyber Monday deals page (deals herald's note: it sold out in just 20-odd minutes), so if you get in there quick then you should have plenty of time to stick it in your shopping basket. Alas, it doesn't look like the same deal is available in the UK right now, as Dell UK are currently listing the S2419HGF for £180 - and that's with their Cyber Monday discount of 26% off applied to it.

Still, for US buyers, this Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal is an absolute steal. As well as the aforementioned 144Hz refresh rate and proper Nvidia-approved G-Sync Compatible support for smooth, tear-free gaming, this 24in, 1920x1080 TN-based monitor has a height-adjustable stand, two USB3 ports for attaching peripherals to, as well as two HDMI 1.4 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.3 input. It also comes with three years advanced exchange service support, too.

Now, I'll be upfront. I haven't actually tested this monitor myself, but given my previous experience with Dell's excellent gaming monitors (their 240Hz Alienware AW2518H was properly superb, and my own Dell U2718Q is equally lovely as well), I'm confident that the S2419HGF will deliver when it comes to overall picture quality.

Plus, it's easily the best gaming monitor deal I've seen throughout the whole of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. The AOC C24G1 came close when it was discounted to $115 / £135 over Black Friday, but that 144Hz display only had AMD FreeSync support rather than certified Nvidia G-Sync Compatible support.

So, fingers crossed your deals hunting goes well. Your deals herald wishes you every success.