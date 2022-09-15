If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deltarune isn’t coming out this year, but here’s some more Toby Fox bangers

Oh, and happy seventh birthday to Undertale
Deltarune is the next RPG from Undertale creator Toby Fox.

It’s been just about a year since Chapter 2 of Deltarune was released for free, but we won’t be seeing any more from the game this year. That’s the message from dev Toby Fox, who’s posted an update on how Deltarune’s coming along. Fox’s message to those eagerly awaiting more from the game was published to mark the seventh anniversary of his indie RPG smash Undertale. It shares some new screens, GIFs, a video and even some tunes.

We haven't seen a new chapter of Deltarune for nearly a year.

You can listen to three new music tracks from Deltarune as part of the update: Hometown Bay, My Funky Town and Green Room. Okay, okay, they aren’t quite Megalovania or Bonetrousle, but it’s something to tide you over. Fox still seems to be hard at work on Deltarune, and said he wants to see the game released “the most out of anyone on the planet”.

“As stated last time,” Fox said, “we've been simultaneously working on Chapters 3, 4 and 5 of DELTARUNE. A few more people are helping out, and the pace of the game creation is definitely improved from last time. The intention was to work on all three chapters simultaneously, but so far we've mostly just gotten work done on Chapter 3 and 4.”

According to Fox, there’s already more than a chapter’s worth of “bullets, cutscenes, and gimmicks” split over chapters 3. 4 and 5. He added that Deltarune’s development should speed up now that some parts of the next chapters were in place. However, Fox apologised for there not being anymore chapters ready for release in 2023.

It’s been almost four years since Fox revealed he was working on a follow-up to Undertale. He’s been busy with things other than developing Deltarune too, such as writing music for multiple generations of Pokémon games. Now, it seems Fox will be picking up where Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai left off for Japanese mag Weekly Famitsu, writing a serialised column called “Toby Fox’s Secret Base” (thanks Source Gaming). That’ll feature Fox’s musings on “strange and interesting” games.

You can read the update on Deltarune’s progress in full here. No release date yet, obvs, but I’ll let you know when I hear anything more.

