Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is coming to PC in October

Look sharp, anime game likers. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which you'll forgive me for shortening hereafter, is getting a western release in October. Sega have announced that the action battler adaptation of the Demon Slayer anime is also coming to PC, where you'll be able to play through the storyline or battle other demon slayers in versus mode. You can catch a look at the story and some of that combat in a new trailer right here.

"Walk the path of Tanjiro Kamado and relive memorable moments from the story, or overcome all challengers in thrilling arena combat," Sega say of the action game adaptation. The new trailer right here has some background story for you to catch along with that supernatural slash 'em up combat.

You'll be able to run through adventure mode, which follows the story of the show, or the versus mode "which allows up to 2 players to battle in offline or online 2v2 battles with any combination of characters."

For those not already acquainted with Demon Slayer, here's the long and short according to Sega:

"Set during the Taisho Period in Japan, Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles launches for PC players on October 15th over on Steam, though there's not a store page to spot just yet. It will also launch on PS4, PS5, and the Xbox boxes.