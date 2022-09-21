If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Demon Soul Simulator codes [September 2022]

Redeem these codes for free boosts and souls!
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A Roblox header image for Demon Soul Simulator shows an anime character accompanied by a cat and a raven.

Looking for the latest Demon Soul Simulator codes for free souls, boosts, and more? Games inspired by the Demon Slayer anime are absolutely huge on Roblox at the moment, and Demon Soul Simulator is yet another popular entry into what is basically its own subgenre at this point.

If this fighting game is your jam, then you'll no doubt be eager to check out the latest codes than can nab you some in-game freebies at the push of a button! Well, look no further, because below we've listed all the current codes you can redeem in Demon Soul Simulator and how to make their rewards yours.

Watch on YouTube

Last checked on: September 21st, 2022

Demon Soul Simulator codes list [September 2022]

  • 1000likes: 2,000 souls + 2x soul boost for 10 minutes
  • adou6000likes: souls + boosts
  • demon: Rengoku legendary character + 2x soul boost for 30 minutes
  • demon150k: 2x soul boost for 30 minutes
  • demonsoul200k: 2x soul boost for 30 minutes
  • demonsoul: 2x soul boost for 30 minutes
  • liangzai20klikes: Rui rare character + 2x soul boosts for 10 minutes
  • thanks3000likes: 5,000 souls + 1x luck boost for 10 minutes
  • welcome: Rui rare character, 2,000 souls, + 2x soul boosts for 10 minutes

How to redeem Demon Soul Simulator codes

In the Demon Soul Simulator game lobby, move your character to the Codes treasure chest and interact with it. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code Here textbox that appears, and click OK to redeem your rewards!

Expired Demon Soul Simulator codes

Right now, there are no expired codes for Demon Soul Simulator — lucky us! Some of these codes will likely expire eventually, though, and when they do we'll list them here to help you keep track of them.

If you're a big fan of the "Roblox games based on the anime Demon Slayer" subgenre, be sure to check out our codes lists for Slayers Unleashed and Demon Slayer RPG 2! Or, for your general Roblox freebie needs, have a look at our Roblox promo codes list.

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Roblox

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch