Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder battles out of early access in September

Roguelike autobattler Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder is almost ready to make its way out of early access. The full launch will be coming on September 15th, and bring a handful of improvements to its mass labyrinth escape.

According to the game's description, there are dozens of monsters trying to keep you and your army trapped in the maze, from bestest three-headed boy Cerberus to cabbages with a taste for human flesh. Luckily, you've got a bit of help on your side too, including the ability to sacrifice a new recruit to Satan in order to get help from an eldrich tentacle monster. Sorry to Steve, but at least his death was only maybe in vain.

The maze-traversing fights will be updated for the game's full release with new quests, mechanics, enemies, and more, plus an expanded soundtrack. Lo-fi* beats to have your rag-tag army chewed through to. (*As far as I know it's not actually lo-fi.)

PvP servers are also being readied, so you can finally solve that pesky argument with your friend about whose wildly underequipped army of squishy soldiers would come out on top.

To celebrate the release, Despot's Game's prequel, Despotism 3k, is available for free to keep on Steam. Steam says that'll be the case until August 11th at 6pm BST, but the announcement post only promised it until the 7th, so maybe don't hang around.

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder will get its 1.0 release on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 15th. People who have been playing Despot's Game during early access (including anyone who buys before September 15th) will also get a free copy of the DLC, Despot’s Game: Challenges.