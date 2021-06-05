If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Devolver Direct is returning for E3 2021 on June 12th

As part of the Summer Games Fest or whatever
Graham Smith
Devolver Digital's yearly showcase streams have become a highlight of E3. Alice0 argued last year that their "self-indulgent and money-wasting spectacle" was particularly welcome in among the otherwise flat, endless expanse of notE3.

It's good news that Devolver are returning this E3, then. They'll broadcast an event during Summer Game Fest on Saturday, June 12th at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET/21:30pm BST.

The news was tweeted by the Summer Game Fest account:

Summer Game Fest is the Geoff Keighley-hosted event which kicks off June 10th, and incorporates this Devolver stream but also Ubisoft Forward, Square Enix Presents, Steam Next Fest and more.

Are those streams also E3 streams? Yes. You might think of Summer Game Fest as simply alternate branding, but I prefer to think of it as a parasitic worm eating E3 from the inside out.

There's no hint on what we'll see from Devolver at the show, or even whether it'll be the same strange, scripted, violent presentation of other recent years. Devolver's current slate of unreleased games includes things like Boomerang X and Phantom Abyss.

Here's last year's Devolver Direct:

Graham Smith

