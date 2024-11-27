Skip to main content

Devolver have delayed Baby Steps, Skate Story, Stick It To The Stickman into 2025

Not that you expected them this year anyway

The lead character looks at his bare feet in front of a man with two huge shoes in Baby Steps.
Image credit: Devolver Digital
Graham Smith
News by Graham Smith
Published on

Let's face it, nothing important happens in December. I'm scheduling 24 advent calendar posts this week and then spending the rest of the year eating boxes of Cadbury Mini Yule Logs Triple Chocolate. So it's no surprise that Devolver have announced their remaining slate of games aiming for release in 2024 are actually coming out in 2025.

The games that slipped are Baby Steps, Skate Story, and Stick It To The Stickman. Devolver released the news with typical style, via the 15th annual Devolver Delayed awards, which you can watch below.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe 15th Annual Devolver Delayed Awards 2024
I enjoyed the in memoriam section for games that released this year which can therefore no longer be delayed, all of which are currently available at a discount via Devolver's autumn sale on Steam.

Baby Steps is the pick of the Delayed Three that I'm most looking forward to. It's a literal walking simulator from Bennett Foddy and the makers of Ape Out in which you pilot limbs individually to steer your pyjama-clad protagonist up a mountain, like a marriage between QWOP, Getting Over It, and whichever third-person game with a mountain you care to choose from. Skyrim? Jusant? I bet God Of War's got a mud-soaked hill in it somewhere.

Skate Story is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater if Tony Hawk was a demon made out of glass. Stick It To The Stickman is that Flash animation you watched 20 years ago but with a physics simulation and made by the Broforce developers. I want to play both of these games, too.

Check out the graphic design on these bad boys. The blurriness on the image of the mini roll isn't my camera, that's actually how it looks on the box.

A box of Cadbury Mini Yule Logs Triple Chocolate (x5).

