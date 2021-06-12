If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Devolver's E3 showcase was again a highlight in an underwhelming year

It's fiction, but they're the only people having real fun
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
A still from Devolver Digital's E3 2021 showcase showing executive Nina Struthers sat on a chair in front of a desk while a man pinches food from her desk behind her.

Devolver's E3 showcase was broadcast earlier tonight, at which they announced a few new games but also, more importantly, continued the story of executive Nina Struthers. The indie publisher's strange and violent keynotes have been a highlight of the last three E3s, and so it was again. You can watch the full broadcast below.

At this point I couldn't summarise the Nina Struthers story, so I'm not going to try. For me the Devolver broadcasts walk a real fine line and risk becoming surrealism for its own sake, but they pull it off with some excellent performances, with relative pace, and with writing that's a million times better than literally any other cringe-inducing E3 show. Despite presenting explicit fiction, Devolver are the only people who seem to be having genuine fun.

The 30 minute showcase included new trailers for first-person gorefest Shadow Warrior 3 and horror card game Inscryption, plus release dates for first-person speedrunner Phantom Abyss and crow-based action roguelite Death's Door. Devolver also announced Trek To Mori, Wizard With A Gun, the mobile game Tumble Time, and Demon Throttle, a Switch game only available via a physical release. (They also announced reverse citybuilder Terra Nil a few days ago.)

Around the videogames, the showcase focused on Devolver MaxPass+, a free subscription service offering "monetization as a service." Do I need to explain that this is a joke? They have committed to the bit in a great way at that website but I am sorry, it is my job to spoil it.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

