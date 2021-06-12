Devolver's E3 showcase was again a highlight in an underwhelming year

Devolver's E3 showcase was broadcast earlier tonight, at which they announced a few new games but also, more importantly, continued the story of executive Nina Struthers. The indie publisher's strange and violent keynotes have been a highlight of the last three E3s, and so it was again. You can watch the full broadcast below.

At this point I couldn't summarise the Nina Struthers story, so I'm not going to try. For me the Devolver broadcasts walk a real fine line and risk becoming surrealism for its own sake, but they pull it off with some excellent performances, with relative pace, and with writing that's a million times better than literally any other cringe-inducing E3 show. Despite presenting explicit fiction, Devolver are the only people who seem to be having genuine fun.

The 30 minute showcase included new trailers for first-person gorefest Shadow Warrior 3 and horror card game Inscryption, plus release dates for first-person speedrunner Phantom Abyss and crow-based action roguelite Death's Door. Devolver also announced Trek To Mori, Wizard With A Gun, the mobile game Tumble Time, and Demon Throttle, a Switch game only available via a physical release. (They also announced reverse citybuilder Terra Nil a few days ago.)

Around the videogames, the showcase focused on Devolver MaxPass+, a free subscription service offering "monetization as a service." Do I need to explain that this is a joke? They have committed to the bit in a great way at that website but I am sorry, it is my job to spoil it.

