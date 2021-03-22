Devotion developers reveal tiny clip of their next game

Red Candle Games, the developers who made the excellent horror game Devotion, have teased their new project - and it looks a whole lot different from what they've made before. Moving away from the 3D spook 'em ups, the Taiwanese devs have shown a tiny 12 second clip of what appears to be a 2D action side-scroller, set against a vibrant backdrop.

Take a look yourself in the tweet below. It shows a small yellow-clad character stood looking at a pool of water in a pretty room with a few water features. Then, out from the pool jumps a taller character in blue robes, and both figures draw sword and knife-like weapons before diving at each other.

It's too soon to say if it's a horror game. I mean, it doesn't look like it, but you never know. That little short character could turn into a giant horrific beast right after the clip stops. Or maybe they just have a cool duel in front of a pretty backdrop.

This 2D game is a pretty different direction for Red Candle, who previously made Detention, and the famously controversial Devotion. The latter was pulled from stores just a few days after it originally launched back in 2019, due to an unflattering reference that likened Chinese president Xi Jinping to Winnie The Pooh. This led to Devotion being removed from Steam, and the Chinese government revoked the license of the game's publisher too, which was felt by developers across the region.

In December last year, CD Projekt Red's DRM-free store GOG announced they planned on releasing Devotion, then changed their minds a few hours later. Just last week, however, Devotion finally returned to sale for real via Red Candle's very own digital store.

Presumably that's where this new 2D game will live when it comes out. For now, it's too soon to say when we might see more of it. I'm just excited to see what the devs do with the new style.