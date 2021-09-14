I appreciate when a remaster of an old game looks like my memories of the original, a rose-tinted vision which would crumble if I looked at even one screenshot. Blizzard and Vicarious Visions have managed that with Diablo 2: Resurrected, from what I've seen, and a new trailer focuses on the redone cutscenes. And yeah, this is how I remember D2 cutscenes looking? They were dead fancy and high-tech, yeah? Must have looked like this?

Our Alice Bee played the recent open beta and she too questioned her memory, at first. She said, "even as I was playing I was like, 'Ehhh, doesn't look that different. What's the big deal? Could just play the old one still if y'ask me.' Time makes fools of us all, and I didn't remember old Diablo II looking substantially different. Except it is! And Resurrected will remind you of this, because if you tap G it will instantly switch back to the old look."

I don't know why Blizzard's YouTube channel has a video which pretends to be the original Diablo 2 intro cinematic but surely wasn't. Couldn't have been. What a weird prank! No way.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is due to launch next Thursday, the 23rd of September. It'll cost £35 on Battle.net. The game's coming to Xboxes, PlayStations, and Switch too.

Unlike last year's ill-received Warcraft 3 remaster, Resurrected doesn't forcibly upgrade or replace ye olde Diablo II. If you have the original, you can keep on playing it.

California's Department Of Fair Employment And Housing are currently suing parent company Activision Blizzard for discrimination, harrassment, and retaliation, alleging that women are paid less and treated poorly in "a pervasive 'frat boy' workplace culture". Over 2600 current and former Actiblizz employees signed an open letter condeming the company's initial response and many took part in a walkout. Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack left the company after that, as did a senior Blizzard HR man, and a number of others have reportedly been let go. The state agency have since claimed that the company have "suppressed evidence and interfered with a government investigation."