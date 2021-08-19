Diablo 2: Resurrected beta open to everyone this weekend

If you pre-ordered Diablo 2: Resurrected, you might've already tried it out during the early access weekend just gone. But if not, good news! The open beta goes live tomorrow, so everyone can download the remastered action-RPG and give it a go for free. Between tomorrow and Monday, players will be able to explore the first two acts of the game, as well as try out five of the seven classes the game will have on release.

So, you'll be able to roam around as a Druid, Paladin, Amazon, Barbarian or Sorceress, and group up with your pals in a squad of up to eight players (or fight them in PvP). The open beta has cross-platform progression too, so if you start off on PC but fancy continuing on PlayStation or Xbox, all your progress will carry over.

As for what you'll actually be playing, the beta will let you go through Act 1: The Sightless Eye and Act 2: The Secret Of Vizjerai in full. You'll also get to see all the pretty remade cinematics for those acts too.

The open beta will be live between Friday the 20th of August at 6pm BST (10am PDT) and Monday the 23rd at the same time. To get into it, all you need to do is download the game from the Battle.net launcher. On the Diablo 2: Resurrected page, you should see a little drop down menu that says "game version", just click "beta" and you're golden. It's available to preload now before it goes live tomorrow, and you can find more details on the FAQ.

Do bear in mind that your progress from the beta won't be carried over into the full game, so go careful not to burn yourself out too soon. Having said that, this is a nice chunk of free Diablo, so play as much as you like, I won't tell you how to live your life. I'm sure longtime Diablo fans will be able to absolutely blitz through the first two acts by the time the remaster comes out in full anyways.

Blizzard held a technical alpha for the remaster last month, which resulted in a bunch of quality of life improvements being added - including tweaked UI, visual upgrades on spells, and increased storage capacity. With the game set to release on September 23rd, it's good to see the devs being so on top of changes. It'll be interesting to see next week what new tweaks will come out of the open beta.