Diablo 2: Resurrected can load saves from the original D2, if you want?

While Diablo 2: Resurrected is giving Blizzard's seminal action-RPG a honking great 3D makeover, the game beneath is similar enough that apparently you can even load your old saves to continue playing. If you have them. And if you'd want to? I think it would be in your best interests not to.

Blizzard announced Diablo 2: Resurrected at BlizCon last month. This new titbit comes from an interview between Blizzmen and the Ian Games Network, who capped it off by asking if players could import original saves.

"Yes! Yes, keep those!" said producer Matthew Cederquist.

"Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work and we kind of shoved it in and it worked! And we were like, 'okay, that's the best feature ever'."

Given that you—yes you—recently voted that cloud saves are worse than seeing your legs, I assume you have a floppy disk with your old D2 saves lurking around somewhere. Just waiting to hop back into farming Nightmare Baal. Press the button which switches from the new 3D look to the original 2D art and it'll be like the past two decades of your life never happened. Everything's fine. Pay £138 for a dusty slab of Jolt Cola off eBay. Everything's fine. Try to move back into your old bedroom, but of course someone new lives there so you end up breaking into their shed. Everything's fine. Tap into their pond pump's power line for your laptop. Everything's fine. Siphon petrol from their lawnmower to boil water from the rain barrel for your Pot Noodles. Everything's fine. See, Baal just dropped a Stone Of Jordan! Everything's fine. Everything's fine.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is due to launch later this year, costing £35 on Battle.net. It's worth noting again that no, Resurrected isn't replacing original D2. Thankfully Blizzard have learned from the mistake they made with Warcraft 3's remaster, which forcefully 'upgraded' the original game to an inferior version.