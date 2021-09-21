Looking for the secret cow level in Diablo 2: Resurrected? The cow level became Diablo 2’s worst-kept secret in the decades following its release. This infamous hidden zone contains armies of halberd-wielding Hell Bovines that swarm players, plus the goofily named Cow King boss. The cow level is a fun little side area to run, and it will of course be present in Diablo 2: Resurrected. If you missed out on the original and don’t know how to find the portal, we’re here to help.

How to access the secret cow level in Diablo 2: Resurrected

To create the portal into the secret cow level, you must first beat Baal on your current difficulty. The level exists on Normal, Nightmare, and Hell, but you need to kill Baal on each difficulty to access their respective cow levels. Then, combine a Tome of Town Portal with Wirt’s Leg in the Horadric Cube while in the Rogue Encampment. Wirt’s leg is fittingly found on Wirt’s Corpse, which rests in the northwest corner of Tristram. Combine the two items, and a portal into the cow level will appear.

Can you return to the secret cow level?

In classic Diablo 2, any character who killed the Cow King for the first time would lock themselves and any other first-timers in the party out of creating the cow level portal on that difficulty forever. However, in Diablo 2: Resurrected this is no longer the case. A Blizzard community manager confirmed on Reddit that killing the Cow King will not trigger the lockout. The level will be infinitely repeatable in the remaster.

That’s everything you need to know about the secret cow level in Diablo 2: Resurrected! If you’re looking for more tips, we’ve got guides to Runes and Runewords, plus a breakdown of some of the top farming spots in Hell difficulty. If you haven’t yet decided on a build, head over to our guide to the best classes and builds in Diablo 2: Resurrected.