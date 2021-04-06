Diablo 2: Resurrected will run a closed alpha this weekend

Diablo 2: Resurrected is running a singleplayer "technical alpha" this weekend. Beginning Friday, April 9th at 3pm BST (7am PST), the remake of the action-RPG classic will be accessible to a limited selection of players signed up and will include three classes and the first two acts of the game.

The three classes available to play are the Amazon, Barbarian and Sorceress, and there'll be no level cap to stop you grinding across those first two acts to upgrade those characters. The alpha will conclude on Monday, April 12th at 6pm BST (10am PST).

Diablo 2: Resurrected upgrades the original game with new 3D art and the ability to run in 4K resolutions, but the technical alpha is also designed to gather feedback on Blizzard's tweaks to the original's systems. "We look forward to hearing any and all feedback from players as we test how Diablo 2’s timeless gameplay fits with some of the refinements we are working on, such as auto gold pickup, shared stash, and controller support," they say.

You can find more details of what the alpha contains in this blog post. If you want to get involved yourself, you can opt-in to the technical alpha at the official Diablo 2: Resurrected site. It requires a Battle.net account and only some users will be selected.

I never played the original Diablo 2, but I'm excited to try it out this time because Alice B maintains it's the best game in the series. Also because I haven't played an action-RPG in a while and this feels like a better re-entry point than trying to understand Path Of Exile.