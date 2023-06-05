How long does it take to beat Diablo 4? Diablo 4 boasts that it is the longest mainline game in the Diablo series to date, with the biggest campaign taking you through the most sprawling open world ever to feature in Blizzard's long-running RPG series.

If you're anything like me, you want to know how long you can expect to spend with a game going in, making it a lot easier to arrange your life around your gaming plans for the foreseeable. Read on for details about Diablo 4's campaign length and how long you can expect to spend beating the game.

Watch on YouTube What is the best class in Diablo 4? Watch this video to find out.

How long is Diablo 4?

According to Blizzard in an oft-cited interview with GameSpot on the subject, Diablo 4's main campaign should run to about 35 hours.

This has been borne out by anecdotal evidence we've heard so far, which estimates the main campaign at 30-35 hours on average for a first-time player, although a rushed playthrough once you know what you're doing is allegedly possible in about half that time.

These times are guidelines only and will vary according to a number of factors, including your starting difficulty. However, it's worth knowing that you only need to beat the main campaign once, no matter how many alt characters you're levelling up in addition to your main.

Finally, for the completionists out there, you can expect to spend about 150 hours with Diablo 4 if you want to be able to say that you've seen literally everything.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While it won't necessarily help you to finish the game any faster, you might nevertheless like to know how to level up fast in Diablo 4, so you can at least spend as much time as possible being tough and powerful. You should also check out our Diablo 4 best classes list if you're still undecided on which character class you want to focus on as you make your way through the campaign.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.