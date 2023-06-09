What do Diablo 4 Gems do? In Diablo 4, Gems can provide excellent bonuses to your gear. But first you have to find them, and once you do, you might want to combine them with more Gems to earn better buffs. You have to make sure your gear has slots for them, too, and this can all cost you a pretty penny in terms of gold and resources.

If you're brand new to Diablo 4 Gems and crafting mechanics, don't worry — we have you covered. Here's everything you want to know about Diablo 4 Gems, including how to find them, how they impact your stats, and more.

What are Diablo 4 Gems?

As you traverse Sanctuary, you'll occasionally pick up different Gemstones like topaz, diamonds, and sapphire. Each Gem type has a unique set of perks, and you can slot them into any item with a Gem slot. Slotting it will then grant specific bonuses tied to that piece of gear. Typically, the bonus depends on whether it's applied to a weapon, an armor piece, or jewelry. Generally, if you apply a Gem to a weapon, you'll get offensive stat bonuses. If you apply it to armor, you'll get defensive stats. And, if you apply it to jewelry, you'll gain resistance to specific elements.

While Crude Gems are the most common, you can combine them to upgrade to Chipped Gems at the Gem shop. Later, you can combine Chipped Gems to make them full-fledged Gems, maximizing their potential. And, later down the line, you can even combine some to make Flawless and Royal versions of these Gems. So, in short, you should aim to hoard any gems you earn to exchange them for better versions.

You can add gems of any level to the sockets you see on your gear. You'll note items with sockets by the round holes that appear on them when you see them in the inventory menu, indicating you can place a gem in them to reap bonuses. Tunics, pants, two-handed weapons, and bows can have up to two sockets, while all other items can have only one. If you'd like to affix a Gem to an item that doesn't have a Gem slot, you'll need to visit the Jeweler to socket them, which requires gold and resources.

You'll find Gems as random drops throughout the world, and they can spawn randomly from defeating enemies, opening chests, and caches that you may earn from activities such as Side Quests. Many of the strategies used for Diablo 4 Legendary gear farms can also be used to farm Gems.

Diablo 4 Gem stats

Each type of Gem in Diablo 4 grants a different set of bonuses, depending on whether the Gem is attached to a weapon, armor piece, or jewelry. Here are the stats that each Gem affects depending on the gear with which it's paired:

Amethyst

Weapon: Increases damage over time

Armor: Damage over time reduction

Jewelry: Grants/increases Shadow resistance

Diamond

Weapon: Increased Ultimate skill damage

Armor: Grants/increases barrier generation

Jewelry: Grants/increases resistance to all elements

Emerald

Weapon: Increases critical strike damage to vulnerable enemies

Armor: Grants/increases thorns

Jewelry: Grants/increases poison resistance

Ruby

Weapon: Increases Overpower damage

Armor: Increases Life points

Jewelry: Grants/increases fire resistance

Skull

Weapon: Grants/increases extra Life points on kill

Armor: Increases healing recieved

Jewelry: Increases all armor stats

Sapphire

Weapon: Increases critical strike damage to crowd-controlled enemies

Armor: Damage reduction when fortified

Jewelry: Grants/increases cold resistance

Topaz

Weapon: Increases basic skill damage

Armor: Damage reduction when crowd impaired

Jewelry: Grants/increases lightning resistance

How to unlock the Jeweler

If you still need to find the Jeweler in your game, don't fret. Early in your game, you'll note a priority task to visit the Jeweler in Kyovashad. The quest functions as a tutorial on how to use the Jeweler and their services.

At the Jeweler, you can upgrade and combine your Gems, unsocket Gems from your gear, add sockets to your gear, and upgrade your jewelry, which we'll cover in detail below.

You can find Jewelers in the following locations:

Scosglen : Realyn - Cerigar (Emerald Chase)

: Realyn - Cerigar (Emerald Chase) Fractured Peaks : Kratia - Kyovashad (Desolate Highlands)

: Kratia - Kyovashad (Desolate Highlands) Dry Steppes : Tungal - Ked Bardu (Kotama Grasslands)

: Tungal - Ked Bardu (Kotama Grasslands) Kehjistan : Kaveh - Gea Kul (Southern Expanse)

: Kaveh - Gea Kul (Southern Expanse) Hawezar: Alyoni - Zarbinzet (Umir Plateau)

Gem exchange values

There are five different tiers of Diablo 4 Gems, with their effects increasing in power as they graduate as you gather and combine them through. These tiers are as follows:

Crude (level 15)

(level 15) Chipped (level 20): Requires three same-type Crude Gems to craft

(level 20): Requires three same-type Crude Gems to craft Standard (level 40): Requires three same-type Chipped Gems to craft

(level 40): Requires three same-type Chipped Gems to craft Flawless (level 50): Requires three same-type standard Gems to craft

(level 50): Requires three same-type standard Gems to craft Royal (level 60): Requires three same-type Flawless Gems to craft

Adding Gem slots and removing Gems

If you have a great piece of gear but want to add a Gem slot or two, you can do it as long as you have enough gold and a special item called a Scattered Prism. Scattered Prisms are relatively rare, and you'll come upon them in the world via Treasure Goblins, World Bosses, and occasionally via salvaging Legendary gear.

Once you have a Scattered Prism and are ready to create a Gem slot, visit the Jeweler, and you'll gain a new socket at the cost of gold and a Scattered Prism.

You can also remove Gems from pieces, which can be a good idea if you want to combine and upgrade them. There are two ways to do this. If you're looking to get rid of the piece with the socketed Gem anyway, you can visit the Blacksmith to salvage it, which provides materials and returns any Gems therein to your inventory.

Another way to unsocket Gems is to visit the Jeweler, though they will charge you a fee. The costs for unsocketing gems will generally get higher as you begin to equip higher-level gear. So, in many cases, salvaging will be more worthwhile than

Upgrading jewelry

The Jeweler can also upgrade your jewelry. You can upgrade Rare gear up to three times and Legendary gear up to four times. Upgrades are expensive and cost you resources including Iron Ore, Silver Ore, Veiled Crystal, and Abstruse Sigil. Here's how much you can expect to spend upgrading.

Rare ring/amulet (rank 1): 5 Iron Chunk, 4,800 gold

(rank 1): 5 Iron Chunk, 4,800 gold Rare ring/amulet (rank 2): 5 Iron Chunk, 4 Silver Ore, 11,250 gold

(rank 2): 5 Iron Chunk, 4 Silver Ore, 11,250 gold Rare ring/amulet (rank 3): 8 Iron Chunk, 6 Silver Ore, 3 Veiled Crystal, 4,800 gold

(rank 3): 8 Iron Chunk, 6 Silver Ore, 3 Veiled Crystal, 4,800 gold Legendary ring/amulet (rank 1): 5 Iron Chunk, 6,750 gold

(rank 1): 5 Iron Chunk, 6,750 gold Legendary ring/amulet (rank 2): 8 Iron Chunk, 6 Silver Ore, 13,500 gold

(rank 2): 8 Iron Chunk, 6 Silver Ore, 13,500 gold Legendary ring/amulet (rank 3): 8 Iron Chunk, 6 Silver Ore, 3 Veiled Crystal, 42,500 gold

(rank 3): 8 Iron Chunk, 6 Silver Ore, 3 Veiled Crystal, 42,500 gold Legendary ring/amulet (rank 3): 12 Iron Chunk, 7 Silver Ore, 6 Veiled Crystal, 2 Abtruse Sigil, 135,000 gold

