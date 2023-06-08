Diablo 4 Legendary gear farm: How to get better loot

What's a good Diablo 4 Legendary gear farm? One of the best reasons to play Diablo 4 is to earn that sweet, sweet loot. And, as you probably know by now, better gear means higher stats, which also leads to the ability to take on more powerful enemies and, in turn, continue earning better loot.

If weapon, armor piece, or amulet is labeled Legendary, you can be sure you have your hands on some of the best possible gear available. And, since that's going to help you breeze through bosses, sail through endgame content, and collect mountains of gold from any items you decide to sell, you'll want to get your hands on as many Legendary items as possible.

Here's what to know about the best Diablo 4 Legendary gear farms in the game.

Diablo 4 Legendary gear overview

When it comes to farms, players are typically looking for ways to increase their odds of earning Legendary loot in the shortest amount of time possible as they level their characters. Legendaries are essential because they offer a variety of additional features, including buffing your skills, powerful effects, and much more. It's worth seeking them out as you level your character.

However, before we break this down into the best Legendary farm ideas, we wanted to offer a quick overview of Legendary drops.

You're unlikely to get many Legendaries between levels 1-20, regardless of your chosen World Tier and the events you participate in. Although there's no hard data on drop rates, it seems most players will earn only one or two Legendaries as they move through these levels. As you reach higher levels, you're likely to notice you're getting more Legendary drops from whatever activities you choose to do in the game, including Cellars, World Events, Dungeons, Side Quests, or even merely fighting Elites.

Seasoned Diablo players are split on whether playing on World Tier 2 is worthwhile if your goal is to level up your character and, in this case, loot Legendaries. Many think the game moves much more quickly at World Tier 1, meaning that the ease of the playthrough outweighs any added XP or even possible increased chances of strong loot drops you'll get playing on World Tier 2. Check out our guide if you're looking for more info on Diablo 4 World Tiers.

Once you hit Level 50, you can join World Tier 3, which is Nightmare difficulty. Generally, your Legendary drop rate will be higher once you reach this difficulty. Nightmare difficulty will also grant you the ability to partake in Helltide events. If your ultimate goal is to seek Legendaries, this is the point you'll want to switch your World Tier.

Enemies in Helltide areas drop Aberrant Cinders, which you can exchange for Tortured Chests that drop high-tier items. These chests feature an increased spawn rate for Legendaries, and you'll often get multiples. It's worth sticking around and seeing what all you can earn from them. So, if you're playing through these events, collect as many Aberrant Cinders as possible. You're also likely to earn more Legendary loot in the process of farming these cinders, too.

Also, upon beating the Diablo 4 campaign, you can start to earn rewards from the Tree of Whispers. The tree directs you to collect Grim Favors via specific activities. Turning in ten Grim Favors allows you to turn them in for caches with an increased chance to earn rare gear, so if you've beaten the main story, it's one easy way to farm for Legendaries. You can farm Grim Favors by focusing on Dungeons, which grant five each, or quickly clearing Cellars as they offer one each, but you can clear them very quickly. The tree will reset which Grim Favors are available to you every 90 minutes.

Diablo 4 Legendary gear farming ideas

Diablo 4 players have already figured out several tactics to help them get more Legendaries at almost any point in the game. Here are a few ideas you can try.

Log out, log in

If you find a spot you want to farm but find it's not resetting quickly enough, you can try the trusty 'log out, log in' method. Generally, when you leave the game, you'll lose your spot on the server. When you log back in, you will likely be on a different server than the one you just left. So, imagine a case in which you've just defeated a powerful monster, but you want to fight it again because it produced some solid gear for you. Normally, you'd have to wait a decent time before it returns. But if you log out and then return to the game, you will likely be on a different server. And, if this is the case, you may return to a monster that has only recently spawned in. So, use this trick at will each time you want to accelerate your farming efforts.

Leave the team

If you're playing multiplayer, you can do a similar trick with similar effects to the log out, log in method below. If you're playing with friends but want to reset a certain area, such as a Cellar, you can simply leave your party after leaving the Cellar, which should reset the entire area. You can then rejoin as desired. Adding and removing friends from a party may be annoying, but it's certainly one way to quickly accumulate more Legendary gear.

Cellars and World Events gameplay looping

Both Cellars and World Events are prime sources of Legendary gear. And, since enemies respawn in both locations, one of the easiest ways to farm is to find a Cellar near a World Event. Complete the World Event, complete the Cellar, and then leave and do the World Event again before returning to the Cellar. This is a great way to cycle and potentially earn Legendary gear with each drop. If the Cellar doesn't reset by the time you've completed the World Event, you can also try one of the two cheeses mentioned above.

Murmuring Obols

Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols are hit-or-miss, but if you get lucky, turning in a few of these bad boys to the shady vendors throughout Sanctuary will grant you a Legendary weapon. And, while it's a gamble whether you'll get something good or a piece of junk, you can at least choose the type of weapon you'd like. So if you get something good, it'll also be something you want to use.

Sometimes the returns are pretty high, as you can get multiple Legendaries for just a few hundred Murmuring Obols. If you're struggling to get your hands on Legendaries, try turning in some Murmuring Obols to see what you find.

Diablo 4 Legendary gear farming locations

With all of that in mind, we've compiled a few places that offer quick, easy options for farming primarily because they're quick and easy to Master, dense with Elite enemies, or reset frequently enough that you can complete them over and over again.

The Frozen Tunnel Cellar

In some cases, Cellars alone can be strong enough to farm because they're incredibly easy to Master, and again, leaving the Cellar and exiting the game will reset them. One place to try this is The Frozen Tunnel Cellar to the southwest of Kyovashad, as you can often trigger an activity inside of it that grants a Greater Radiant Chest if you manage to Master it. And, as a bonus, it's also near a World Event, so you can cycle these two locations and farm as much as you want. The Frozen Tunnel is one example that you can access early in the game, but numerous Cellars offer similar farming opportunities.

Ancient Syphon World Event

Located in the Western Ways areas of Fractured Peaks, this is an excellent farming location because it is easy to activate, Master, and reset. As with many of these farms, it will work best if you've already made it to World Tier 3 as the rewards are fairly high compared to the event's difficulty. However, it's worth farming even at lower levels, and you can beat it in under a minute if your character is strong enough. You have to defeat three enemy hordes and then beat the boss. This will grant you the Greater Radiant Chest, which can drop Legendary items and Murmuring Obols. Recall that you can also trade these Obols in for Legendaries, making it worth the effort. Then, you can reset the activity by leaving the game and returning. If you don't see the event as soon as you return, just try again.

Anica’s Claim

Animus Dungeons home a ton of Elites, which, in turn, increase your chances of earning higher-tier gear. One of the earliest you'll find is Anica’s Claim, in the Fractured Peaks area east of Kyovashad. This one is particularly easy to clear, and you'll also encounter at least ten Elites, all of whom have a chance to drop Legendary gear. Dungeon enemies will respawn after leaving and coming back. But if that doesn't work right away, you can also try leaving and returning or do the multiplayer respawn trick to continue to farm for Legendaries. And remember, you can also find a World Event to clear in the interim if the dungeon doesn't seem to reset immediately.

Radiance Field Cemetery World Event

We've already suggested that World Events paired with Cellars make for easy farms, but some World Events alone are straight-up excellent farms. The Radiance Field World Cemetery Hold Your Ground event is a fantastic way to farm for Legendary loot for levels 20-35. It's a short event that tends to reset quickly, but if you need to accelerate the process even more, you can try logging out and back in again. It may not drop Legendaries every time, but it's so short that it's worth farming.

Fields of Hatred

The Fields of Hatred, a PvP area for higher-level players, also has a higher Elite spawn than other areas, granting increased chances to earn Legendary weapons and gear. You can disable PvP by removing the Mark for Blood at the Altar of Cleansing in the nearby town, so you don't have to worry too much about other players if you're simply looking to farm. Enemies will spawn as you wander through the area, so you can simply slash your way through to try to earn more Legendary goodies. You'll find two Fields of Hatred locations on the map, one in the southwest area of Dry Steppes and the other toward the southeast area of Kehjistan.

