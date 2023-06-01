Diablo 4 max level: How long will it take to reach the power cap?

What is the Diablo 4 max level? Diablo 4's max level will take you some time to reach, as there's some nuance in achieving the power cap in Blizzard's newest action RPG.

Here's everything we need to know about reaching max level in Diablo 4.

What is the Diablo 4 max level?

The Diablo 4 max level is 100. According to Blizzard, it will take players approximately 35 hours of gameplay to complete the game's massive campaign, and players can expect to finish the campaign at about level 45. Any additional leveling will take place during the game's post-campaign content. If you build a new character, that character will generally need to begin the leveling process all over again.

Blizzard's Joseph Piepiora revealed via Twitter that it would take the average player more than 150 hours to reach level 100. This means that players who want to reach max level on each character class can expect to spend a staggering 750 hours in the game.

Leveling is important in Diablo 4 because it dictates your skill points and impacts your character builds. You can earn XP increases by playing on higher World Tier difficulties. However, note that if you're playing Diablo 4 multiplayer, all players must play on the same World Tier, so be sure to settle on one that works for your entire crew if that's how you intend to play.

How many Diablo 4 skill points can you earn?

Diablo 4 grants 63 skill points that can allocate to your character as desired. You'll earn the first 48 as you rise through level 50, and can earn up to 15 additional skill points from region challenges. Upon level 50, you'll stop earning skill points because you'll be earning Paragon Points instead. These bonus skill points are account-wide and will apply to any character you create.

Diablo 4 leveling will grant you access to whispers, Nightmare dungeons, and other endgame activities.

How do Diablo 4 Paragon Points work?

Paragon Points work slightly differently in Diablo 4 than in the game's predecessor. You cannot earn infinite Paragon Points. You'll earn one Paragon Point for every 25% of a level. It appears that the Paragon Points level cap will be about 200.

Paragon Points will allow you to unlock various squares across a board, all containing different skill enhancements. The variety of options allows demon hunters to experiment with very different builds.

