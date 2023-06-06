Where can I find Paletongue in Diablo 4 and how do I use it? Paletongue is an alchemical ingredient in Diablo 4, used in the crafting of certain high-end health potions and buffing consumables. Obtaining these literal human tongues is about as unpleasant as it sounds, but if you can get over the ickiness, you can really take your potion-crafting to the next level.

Read on for details of the best farming locations where you can find Paletongues in Diablo 4, and how to use it in potion crafting.

How to get Paletongue in Diablo 4

Paletongue is a Monster Part in Diablo 4. It is exclusively found on the bodies of slain evil human enemies such as Cultists. Therefore, it's best to seek out areas where they tend to hang around if you're looking to farm Paletongue. The Scosglen region seems to be an area where Cultists are particularly likely to appear, so head there if you're out to do some serious Paletongue farming.

You should also remember that stronger enemies — especially Elites — have a better chance of dropping Monster Parts and other desirable loot, making them a particularly good source for farming Paletongue.

How to use Paletongue in Diablo 4

In order to make use of Paletongue in crafting, you need to have unlocked the services of The Alchemist, an NPC who crafts your potions, elixirs, and incense for you.

Paletongue can be given to The Alchemist in order to craft the following powerful potions and incenses:

Strong Healing Potion

Chorus of War incense (all stats increase by 40, plus crit and overpower damage by 5%).

Soothing Spices incense (all resistances increase by 10% and all armour by 150).

Spirit Dance incense (dodge chance increases by 5%).

Blessed Guide incense (Willpower increases by 25).

All incenses convey their buffs to every player within radius for 20 minutes after being consumed.

