Where to get Diablo 4 Reddamine

Where do you find Diablo 4 Reddamine? Reddamine is an essential Diablo 4 crafting ingredient. If you plan on upgrading potions and mixing elixirs — and you're definitely going to need these things at the game's highest levels — you're going to want a lot of Reddamine.

There are several ways to get this important crafting resource, but sometimes, you don't want to spend all day grinding with the hope that the RNG gods will give you enough to invest in the upgrade you need. Further, as you level up, you'll need more and more of this fungus to continue crafting more powerful elixirs and potions, so it will help to know where you can go to stockpile it.

Here's everything you need to know about where to find Diablo 4 Reddamine.

Diablo 4 Reddamine locations

You can find Diablo 4 Reddamine in the Dry Steppes area of the map. Dry Steppes is in the northeastern part of the map, and if you're playing through the campaign missions in order, you'll end up here within Act 3. While there, you'll find Reddamine within the environment and will notice it by its glow. Occasionally, you'll also earn Reddamine as a reward when completing activities such as World Events and Cellars in the area. Some quests in the Dry Steppes area will also grant Reddamine as a reward.

Once you reach level 10, you can also craft Reddamine by combining stocks of another, more popular crafting ingredient. Visit the alchemist to turn five Gallowvine into one Reddamine for 200 gold. In some cases, this will be a more efficient way to collect Reddamine, as you can find Gallowvine throughout Sanctuary while Reddamine is limited to Dry Steppes.

How to use Diablo 4 Reddamine

Reddamine is a crafting ingredient used to craft elixirs and upgrade potions. In addition to other ingredients, you will need Reddamine for the following potion upgrades:

Strong healing potion (15 Reddamine)

(15 Reddamine) Major healing potion (27 Reddamine)

Elixirs that use Reddamine include:

Elixir of Demon-slaying (10 Reddamine): Increases damage against Goatmen, Fallen, Flies, and Demons by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

(10 Reddamine): Increases damage against Goatmen, Fallen, Flies, and Demons by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Man-slaying (10 Reddamine): Increases damage against Cannibals, Bandits, Knights Penitent, and Cultists by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

(10 Reddamine): Increases damage against Cannibals, Bandits, Knights Penitent, and Cultists by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes. Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance (6 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 15% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

(6 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 15% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Lightning Resistance (7 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

(7 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes. Strong Elixir of Lightning Resistance (8 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 25% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

(8 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 25% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes. Potent Elixir of Lightning Resistance (10 Reddamine): Increases Lightning Resist by 32% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

How to farm Diablo 4 Reddamine

The easiest and most efficient way to farm Reddamine is to trek through the Dry Steppes region and look for it along the pathways. Given the amount you find along the way, this is much faster than trying to take on numerous World Events, Dungeons, and Cellars simply hoping to land more of this crafting resource. YouTuber ZaFrostPost has a brief video showing a path throughout Dry Steppes where a player can gather a significant amount of Reddamine and Gallowvine here.

However, note that if you are completing activities in Dry Steppes and harvesting any Reddamine you find along your journey, it shouldn't take too long for you to gather as much as you need for any of the uses mentioned above.

