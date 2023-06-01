Diablo 4 seasons: What to expect from post-launch experiences

How do Diablo 4 seasons work? Like Diablo 2 and 3, Diablo 4 will follow a seasonal model that consists of all-new content released throughout the year. Here's everything Blizzard has shared about Diablo 4 seasons and what players can expect in its newest action RPG game.

How will Diablo 4 seasons work?

Blizzard has shared that the Diablo 4 team will release seasonal content quarterly, and the content will be open to all players who own the game. Diablo 4 seasonal content will not be tied directly into the campaign content and will instead explore new storylines centered in the Diablo universe.

"Seasons will introduce fresh concepts and ideas into the world of Sanctuary, for all wanderers to enjoy while simultaneously iterating upon your baseline experience," the developers shared in a blog post dated May 10. Seasons should be considered "celebratory moments" designed for players to enjoy with friends.

However, demon slayers who have not completed the campaign cannot partake in seasonal experiences.

Do Diablo 4 seasons require a battle pass?

The Diablo 4 battle pass comes in two tiers, one of which is free and another which is a Premium battle pass with a base price of $10. Battle pass progression will be tied to seasonal content. However, you do not have to shell out for the paid version of the battle pass to play through seasonal content. The Premium battle pass will generally offer only cosmetic rewards, as the Diablo development has clearly stated there will be no "pay to power" mechanics in Diablo 4.

This means players who opt not to pay for the Premium battle pass will have access to all seasonal content other than the cosmetic rewards granted by the Premium battle pass. The free and battle passes are tied to seasonal objectives, so even players who purchase the battle pass must play through the seasonal content to level up their battle pass and earn rewards. While players can pay for tier skips, these tier skips offer only cosmetic rewards only. Blizzard says Season Blessing leveling rewards require a currency called Smoldering Ash, which players can only earn through leveling their character and earning free battle pass tiers.

What is the Diablo 4 Season Journey?

The Diablo 4 Season Journey is what Blizzard calls the "North Star" of the season experience. This tab will grant details and Objectives surrounding new content added to the game for that season. Completing these Objectives will also help players quickly level up their battle passes, whether they stick with the free one or decide to pay for the cosmetic rewards of the paid battle pass. Players who complete all Objectives in a season will unlock elements such as crafting materials and Legendary Aspects for the Codex of Power.

You will be able to level up your Diablo 4 seasonal battle pass with Favor, which you'll earn by completing seasonal Objectives and quests, defeating monsters, participating in events, and much more.

That's everything we know about Diablo 4 seasons. If you're looking to jump into this hellish game, you'll want to check out our guides to the best Diablo 4 Druid build, the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build, the best Diablo 4 Rogue build, the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, and the best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build to kickstart your progress through Blizzard's newest action RPG.

