Diablo 4 Whispering Keys: How to open Silent Chests in Diablo 4

Discover where to get Whispering Keys so that you can open Silent Chests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 screenshot showing a close up of the Sorcerer class.
Image Credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Blizzard Entertainment
Hayden Hefford
Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know where to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4? Early on in Diablo 4, you'll probably find a Silent Chest that you cannot open. As you interact with the Silent Chest, it'll tell you to return with a Whispering Key. If that left you stumped wondering what a Whispering Key is and where to get them, then you're in the right place!

In this guide, we'll break down where to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4, so that you can return to the Silent Chests you've found and crack them open. We'll also cover what you'll find in Silent Chests, so that you know whether they are worth opening.

Where to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

To get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4, you must go to the Purveyor of Curiosities in Kyovashad.

The Purveyor of Curiosities is found on the East side of the city, marked by a merchant icon with a small question mark on the map.

When you interact with the Purveyor of Curiosities, scroll to the bottom of their inventory to find Whispering Keys. You can purchase a Whispering Key for 20 Murmuring Obols, a rare currency that you'll earn by completing World Events as you explore.

After purchasing a Whispering Key, head back to a Silent Chest and open it up to get your hands on some new gear. Silent Chests can contain anything from Commons to Legendaries, so they're well worth opening if you're trying to farm Legendaries in Diablo 4.

The only downside here is that Silent Chest locations are completely randomized, meaning you won't be able to find a list of spawn areas that you can use to easily track them down. For that reason, we'd recommend always having some Whispering Keys in your inventory, so that you can open Silent Chests as soon as you find them while exploring.

That wraps up our guide on where to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4. If you're wondering which Legendaries you should be hunting for your main class, take a look at our Diablo 4 Barbarian build, Rogue build, Sorcerer build, Necromancer build, and Druid build guides. If you just want to rush to endgame content, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Diablo 4.

Hayden Hefford
Hayden Hefford avatar

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Hayden is a guides writer for RPS, having joined the team in September 2021 after a few months of freelancing for TheGamer. They're a big fan of survival games, especially those that focus on the undead. Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan.

