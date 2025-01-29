Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 get re-released on PC via GOG, but that probably won't sate fans dying for a remake

Are those ripples in your morning cappuccino? Must be the stomping feet of an ancient lizard messing up that nice whippy heart your barista made in the froth. And when I say "ancient" I mean from 1999. Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 have appeared on GOG, making the classic survival horror games easily (and legally) playable on the PC once again.

There's currently a bundle with both games, or you can get the timid puzzles and exploration of the first game separately from the more action-heavy shotgun blasting of the sequel. Both are good times if you're a fan of digital fossils. Although if you're a console dabbler you may have already spotted these on the PlayStation store in October last year.

Both games have passed through GOG's "game preservation" process, which is basically a set of performance tests and checks that GOG like to do to make sure the games are DRM-free, compatible with modern machinery, and straightforward to launch for modern players. They get a shiny sticker when they pass. The original Resident Evil trilogy appeared on GOG one by one (by one) via the same process.

One side effect of remastering Dino Crisis 2 seems to be that the characters are very crisp, making its pre-rendered backgrounds look blurry by comparison. It's as if Regina here is in a zoom call with the background slightly blurred.

Image credit: Capcom

But look, here's some of the things each game has to make sure they'll work well on your PC.

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing, and more).

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock 4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series, etc.) with optimal button mapping for both wired and wireless modes, including hot plugging.

Added Cloud Saves support.

Dino Crisis is the well-liked cousin of the Resident Evil games, but has long been neglected by Capcom in comparison to the zombie-blasting series. Capcom released a poll that showed the series has a lot of nostalgic fans. But there has been no real sign of any remake happening in the style of the Resi games. Even Shinji Mikami has said that there's "no room" for the series to get a reboot when Monster Hunter exists.

Meanwhile, GOG took this moment to remind people about their "Dreamlist", a list of user-voted games people would like to see appear on the store (they're touting this as a new feature but it is essentially a nice-looking revamp of their previous "wishlist" which saw users do the same thing). Currently, another Capcom game of yore is high on the list - Resident Evil: Code Veronica X.