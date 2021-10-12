Disco Elysium has a big discount now, and hits Xbox and Switch today

Strange and wonderful detective RPG Disco Elysium launches on Xbox and Nintendo Switch today, which is good for them. That's good for you too, person who wants to talk about Disco Elysium all the time but finds pub conversations waylaid by platform unavailability. And hey, it's good for PC peeps who haven't yet bought the game either, because it has a tidy 45% discount on Steam for the next week. Win-win-win.

Disco Elysium debuted on PC on October 15th, 2019. Since then, it's been revamped with a Final Cut that added full voice acting and new content (Nic Reuben had mixed thoughts on that), and started bringing the game to consoles. Today, mere days before its second birthday, it's finally coming to Switch and Xboxes.

Our Alice's original Disco Elysium review liked the game but didn't love it as some insisted she should, and it's possible she'll never hear the end of that. Since then, we've called it one of the best RPGs, praised its Hardcore mode as an exploration of poverty, and had old man Alec Meer (RPS in peace) say it "offers a dark mirror to my mid-life crisis."

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is £19/€22/$22 on Steam right now, thanks to the 45% discount available until October 18th. The Steam price has gone this low once before, but never lower. While the game is sold on GOG and Epic too, it's not discounted on either store right now.

"Rest assured that we're still working on continuing to make improvements and optimise the game as much as possible on all platforms," developers Za/um said in the announcement. They also detailed a wee patch which hit alongside it all: