Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adding "political vision quests"

The writer of Disco Elysium has revealed more about the mysterious new quests coming with the detective RPG's big Final Cut update. Four "political vision quests" will explore the game's ideologicial alignments (that's communism, fascism, moralism, and ultraliberal), with consequences that might change the world or even your UI. I think I've already suffered enough consequences from my actions, thank you very much. And in the game, wahey.

The Final Cut will introduce full voice acting and a new area, plus new quests. Disco Elysium writer and narrative designer Justin Keenan dished the dirt on those in a recent inteview with Push Square. They quests are mutually exclusive, he explained, and were actually planned "for a long time" but didn't make it into the original release. Now, we'll get to see where all this leads.

"By design, these quests won't have a major bearing on the game's main storyline," Keenan said. "Really, these quests are meant to give players the chance to bring some of the story's ideological themes to a satisfying conclusion and explore what's really going on behind the political posturing that the protagonist sometimes likes to engage in.

"I should also say that each of these quests is unique — they're as different from one another as they are from any of the other quests in Disco Elysium. Some introduce you to new characters, some come with new items, others permanently change your UI or some other piece of the world. I really don't want to say anything more about them than that."

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is expected to launch in March, coming as a free update. This version will also bring the game to consoles, hitting PlayStations in March then Xboxes and Switch in summer.

"Disco Elysium offers a dark mirror to my mid-life crisis," old man Alec Meer (RPS in peace) said, calling it his game of 2019. Unlikely these new quests will put a pep in his step.