Disco Elysium - The Final Cut launches March 30th with new quests

Mid-life crisis detective RPG Disco Elysium was a favorite of mine, and a lot of other folks, when it launched in 2019. It's about to get even better, thanks to The Final Cut edition that's adding new quests and lots and lots of additional voice acting. ZA/UM have announced via a new trailer that the free update will launch on March 30th.

Previously, ZA/UM have explained that the update will add "political vision quests", more characters, a new area, and full English voice acting. In today's announcement they also let on that "one new feature might have you reconsider if teleportation really is possible." I wonder if that's a fast travel system? I didn't mind so much having to stomp back and forth across Martinaise, so I suppose we'll see. For my money, all the new voice acting is the real win.

I'm plenty excited but I have this one major concern about The Final Cut. You see, I have three save files in Disco Elysium already. In classic RPG player fashion, these are all slight variations on me trying to be the best hero I can be. I've got the sensitive feelings cop, loud worker's rights cop, and good guy muscle cop.

Without a doubt, I will start a new save file and new character for The Final Cut. With full voice acting, I will have to listen to my beloved cop partner Lt. Kitsuragi judge all of my decisions out loud. I will wither under his disappointment and I'll never be able to play a truly terrible cop. I'm doomed.

If you've not played it yet, here's your primer. "It is not a game about youth and heroism, conquest and vengeance, triumph or power," says Alec Meer (RPS in peace) in our Disco Elysium review. "It is a game about confronting one’s own wreckage. It is a game not about regrets, but about how shameful those regrets are, how destructive they are. It is a game about challenging regrets, and building something new from the wreckage. It is a mirror I cannot turn away from."

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut launches on March 30th as a free update to the main game. You can find it over on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.