If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Discord has launched an audio channel feature in competition with Clubhouse

Like radio for people who don't own radios
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
A graphic representing Discord's new stage channels, showing four characters in silhouette on a couch facing away, towards a parting stage curtain upon which shines a spotlight.

Discord, the gaming chat platform, has added a new feature called Stage Channels. These are described as "a special type of voice channel... where some people can talk and others can listen as the audience." It's essentially the defining feature of Clubhouse, the invite-only mobile app that briefly attracted media attention earlier this year.

In a Stage Channel, certain participants are marked as speakers while everyone else is the mute audience. You might think of it as like livestreaming without the video component, or like a live podcast. Or, wait - it's radio. You remember radio, right? Because for a moment there, I did not.

This functionality has become sought after by social media companies in the past few months due to the surge in popularity of Clubhouse, a mobile app that was suddenly being used by Silicon Valley and US media folks. At the time, the consensus was that Clubhouse's key feature would be copied by every other social media company going - and now here's Discord with their response.

Adding extra interest to this story is the rumour last week that Microsoft are in talks to buy Discord for $10 billion (around £7.2 billion). Microsoft have tried and failed to build their own streaming and community tool for folks who play games (RIP Mixer), so it's not a surprise they'd be interested in buying one that already exists.

For me, I like audio-only content because I can listen to it while travelling (usually walking) more easily than I can watch a video. That convenience is diluted a lot by the audio being live and streamed rather than downloaded before I leave the house.

You can read more about how Discord's new Stage Channels work and how to start one on this Discord support page.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch